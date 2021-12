E11EVEN

Stars like Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus and Doja Cat have all been spotted at this 24/7 ultraclub, which is the best place to party off the beach! The unique nightclub experience has made E11EVEN MIAMI the Best New Nightclub Concept among the top 10 nightclubs worldwide.

A party here will offer visitors up-close-and-personal performances by some major names in the music and entertainment industry.