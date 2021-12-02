Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.

A fan-favorite among Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, this bar has the best creative cocktails in Miami Beach. It’s homegrown concept has made this location critically acclaimed and they were even named on the World’s 50 Best Bars of 2018.

Not to mention, Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. was even dubbed Best New American Cocktail Bar and Best American High-Volume Cocktail Bar at the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards. This is definitely a great place to check out.