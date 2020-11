Nikki Bella

Chigvintsev met Bella in 2017 when she was cast as his partner on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. At the time, the former wrestler was engaged to John Cena. After her split from Cena the following year, she reconnected with Chigvintsev. The former partners got engaged in January 2020 and welcomed their first son, Matteo, seven months later in July.