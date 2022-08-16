ASAP Rocky Charged With 2 Counts of Assault After Arrest at LAX Airport

Who Was the Victim?

Former ASAP Mob member Terell Ephron, aka ASAP Relli, claims to be the victim. Relli filed a civil suit for assault, battery and emotional distress against his high school best friend, Rolling Stone reported in August 2022.

The talent manager claims Rocky lured him to an obscure locale “to discuss a disagreement between the two of them,” Relli’s attorneys Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz told the outlet in a statement at the time.

“Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun,” the statement alleged. “After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron.”

Relli claims he sustained minor injuries to his left hand during the altercation, which he says was caught on surveillance cameras. Rocky’s former friend alleged that he has received death threats and his career has been damaged since the incident.