March 2021

Following their split, G-Eazy was spotted cozying up to Josie Canseco. At the time, Canseco’s rep told Us that there was nothing romantic going on between them.

“Josie was out celebrating her Maxim Mèxico covers, she’s newly single and they were just hanging out,” the rep told Us. “They’ve known each other for a few years and they are just friends.”