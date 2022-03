March 2021

Benson spoke about her relationship with G-Eazy in an interview with Cosmopolitan U.K., which was published after their split.

“We’ve been doing a lot of things together in quarantine. Who knows if it will ever be released or not, but we’ve done 30 songs! That’s been really nice, because when you don’t have anywhere to go, it’s really nice to get something out of it,” the actress shared, noting “he’s taught me a lot about music.”