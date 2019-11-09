Pregnancies Ashley Graham Twerks at Baby Shower With Tattoo, Piercing Stations: Photos By Mariel Turner 2 mins ago Courtesy of Derek Blasberg/Instagram 10 11 / 10 Thoughtful Thanks Ashley and her husband shared their gratitude with their family and friends. Back to top More News Listen to the Top Rated ’Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved’ Podcast Before Season Finale Must Try! The Ketogenic Detox Tea Reviewers Say This $43 Pillow From Amazon Pillow Is So Effective, It Will Relieve Neck Pain More News