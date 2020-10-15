Splits

Bachelor Nation Rallies Around Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum After Shocking Split Announcement

By
Deanna Pappas reacts to Ashley JP Rosenbaum Shocking Split
 Kristin Callahan/Ace/Shutterstock
10
4 / 10
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

DeAnna Pappas

“Love & prayers for you both as you navigate this difficult time.”

Back to top