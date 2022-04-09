5. He’s Worked Hard for His Success

Georgoulakis is quite proud of his business success and brand partnerships.

“I have worked harder on this than anything else I have ever done,” he revealed in a The National Herald profile in January. “Since it was built from nothing and I did it all on my own, I am incredibly proud of how far I have come so far and know how many hours I have put in, which keeps me motivated to continue. I am a very competitive person, so I always want to be the best in everything I do. … I have attained many of my dreams from this journey, but I know there is still a lot left that I want to accomplish.”