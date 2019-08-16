Love Lives

Inside Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s Romantic Italian Honeymoon

By
Ashley-Iaconetti-and-Jared-Haibon’s-Italian-Honeymoon
 Courtesy of Ashley Iaconetti/Instagram
13
14 / 13

Posing in Positano

“I’m keeping my last name Iaconetti while in Italy,” the Bachelor alum captioned this pic.

Back to top