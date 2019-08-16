Love Lives Inside Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s Romantic Italian Honeymoon By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos August 16, 2019 Courtesy of Ashley Iaconetti/Instagram 13 14 / 13 Posing in Positano “I’m keeping my last name Iaconetti while in Italy,” the Bachelor alum captioned this pic. Back to top More News The Powder That Kept Hannah Brown Flawless on the First Night of ‘The Bachelorette’ Jenna Jameson Lists Her Favorite Keto Diet Must-Haves on Amazon: Snacks, Hot Sauce, More Duchess Meghan’s Favorite Serum for Gorgeous Lashes Is on Sale More News