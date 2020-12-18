August 2020

On their first wedding anniversary, Iaconetti paid tribute to the milestone via Instagram. “I’ve never cried less than I have this year!! Before Jared, at the end of every day, I’d think, ‘I’m one day closer to being with my person,’” she wrote, sharing a series of pictures from their big day. “Now every night I think another precious day has gone by with my love. I don’t think personally life can get any better than it is now for us and I’m grateful for it every day.”

The Bachelor alum continued, “I love being in our comforting, supportive, playful, loving marriage. Happy anniversary my forever love, @jaredhaibon. Here are some of my favorite photos from our wedding day. I feel like they emit the romance, warmth, and enchantment of the day.”

Haibon, for his part, honored the momentous occasion by sharing their wedding video along with a sweet message. “One year ago today. Happy one year anniversary my love,” he wrote via Instagram. “You are undoubtedly the best thing to ever happen to me. I am forever grateful you are the person I get to share my life with. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this the best weekend of my life. I will forever be grateful.”