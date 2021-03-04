December 2020

The couple reminisced on their relationship beginnings in a hilarious Instagram video — and it wasn’t as romantic as they remembered. “Rewatching our first kiss! Before this, Jared hadn’t watched this scene since it first aired on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015,” the Virginia native teased in December 2020, recoiling from the camera as the PDA moment played out in front of her. “And, well, I’ve watched it a time or two…but it’s been a few years. I will never get over how cringe-y it was that 1) I said ‘Oh, OK’ mid-kiss and 2) I brought up another woman post kiss.”