Love Lives

From Crying in Mexico to Tears Down the Aisle: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s Relationship Timeline

By
Cringe Alert Ashley Iaconetti Jared Haibon Relive Their 1st Bachelor Paradise Kiss
 ABC; Courtesy Ashley Iaconetti/Instagram
13
11 / 13
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

December 2020

The couple reminisced on their relationship beginnings in a hilarious Instagram video — and it wasn’t as romantic as they remembered. “Rewatching our first kiss! Before this, Jared hadn’t watched this scene since it first aired on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015,” the Virginia native teased in December 2020, recoiling from the camera as the PDA moment played out in front of her. “And, well, I’ve watched it a time or two…but it’s been a few years. I will never get over how cringe-y it was that 1) I said ‘Oh, OK’ mid-kiss and 2) I brought up another woman post kiss.”

Back to top