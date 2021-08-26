February 2021

Iaconetti gushed about her husband via Instagram, sharing a photo from their August 2019 wedding.

“You make my rom com dreams come true every day, my love,” she captioned the sweet snap on February 14, 2021.

The same month, the Bachelorette alum revealed during an episode of the “Clickbait With Bachelor Nation” podcast that he and his wife were trying for a baby.

“We’ve been trying for three or four months now,” he said. “This’ll be the fourth month that we’ve actually tried. She has her watch, it tells her when she’s ovulating. She’s very good at [letting me know] this day, that day, this day, this day. [I’m like], ‘Alright that’s good, just tell me when.'”

The Rhode Island native added: “Technically speaking, she could be [pregnant]. We’ll see. Hopefully. Knock on wood.”