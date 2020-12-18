January 2018

When Iaconetti filmed Bachelor Winter Games in early 2018, she met and started seeing Kevin Wendt. Haibon, meanwhile, was filming Bachelor in Paradise: Australia.

Not long after they both wrapped the spinoffs, Iaconetti and Haibon traveled to St. Lucia with friends Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert. During the trip, Haibon realized he still had feelings for Iaconetti and kissed her in the airport.

“I admitted before I was dating Kevin when Jared kissed me,” she recalled on her podcast in 2018. “Whether you call that cheating that is up to you, by most definitions that is true. But, it was one of the moments of passion, one of those actions — he pulled me in, I kissed him back.”