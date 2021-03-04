January 2021

Iaconetti reflected on their changing romance via social media, as she looked back at Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s wedding on their anniversary.

“Five years ago today Jade and Tanner got married in an exquisite wedding. At that wedding, I knocked on Jared’s hotel room door at 2am crying about an on-camera conversation about the status of our confusing relationship. The forced snuggle session that followed felt like a victory,” she wrote via Instagram on January 24. “Five years later, Jade and Tanner have three beautiful children and Jared and I have a very cute dog. We may move at different paces, but our friendship with Jade and Tanner is a constant. They are the friends that every couple needs that just ‘get it.’ We feel at home with them. Happy anniversary, dearest Jade and Tanner!”