The Groomsmen

Iaconetti revealed to Us Weekly in April 2019 that Viall and Dean Unglert will be in Haibon’s groom party, while Tanner Tolbert will officiate — as long as it doesn’t interfere with the birth of his second child with wife Jade Ropert. “Depending when the baby is born, Tanner will officiate. Jade is in my bridal party if she can come, but that’s really up in the air,” she said.