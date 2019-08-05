The Bridal Party

Iaconetti revealed to Us in November that she’s having ten bridesmaids and her sister, Lauren Iaconetti, will serve as maid of honor. While Haibon has yet to ask his best man to fulfill the duty, one thing remains certain: Bachelor in Paradise couple Jade Robert and Tanner Tolbert will have a role in the ceremony. “Jade and Tanner are our best couple friends from the show,” Iaconetti told Us in July. “I’m sure they’ll both be in our wedding. We’ve been friends for three years.”