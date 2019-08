The Cameras

Will cameras be rolling as Haibon and Iaconetti meet at the altar? “I think we’re both down for it, but our caveat is that we want as many guests as we want and we don’t want to have to be limited to that,” Iaconetti explained on an episode of her “Almost Famous” podcast in June. “So if we couldn’t have it the way we imagined, that’s the only reason we wouldn’t want to do it … We want it, we want it.”