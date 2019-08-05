The Guest List

After meeting Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in September, Iaconetti and Haibon exclusively told Us that the A-listers will score an invite to their nuptials. “They’re very well-known to be best friends and now in a relationship. Very similar to Us,” Haibon told Us at the time. “It was cool seeing that friendship and report between the two of us.”

The couple are also sending “pipe dream invites” to their favorite stars. “We are going to be sending some invites out there that are just, like, totally hypothetical, joke … not joke invites but, like, pipe dream invites,” Iaconetti told Us in April 2019. “[The Backstreet Boys and the Jonas Brothers] might be on that list, that pipe dream list.”