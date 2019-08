The Location and Venue

The ABC couple will tie the knot in Rhode Island in August 2019, but they’re enjoying a slow and steady planning process. “I think the next time we’ll really wedding plan in Rhode Island won’t be until, like, March. We’re far away,” Iaconetti exclusively told Us in November. Added Haibon: “Yeah, it’s slow. It’s amazing though. As soon as you pick the venue … you’ve got a few months to just do nothing.”