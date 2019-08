The Theme

“Our theme is movies, like, romance movies,” Iaconetti told Us in March 2019. She added that there will be “blatantly obvious” references to Titanic, as well as When Harry Met Sally. The pair will also pay tribute to The Bachelor when they say, “I do.” The “Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous” podcast cohost explained, “There will be roses here and there. I think there’s going to be one prominent rose that we have an idea for.”