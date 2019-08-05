The Tough Decisions

Haibon revealed in April 2019 that his “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast cohost Vanessa Grimaldi will not be invited to the ceremony. Grimaldi told her cohost that she understood his decision, but was “sad” that it was seemingly made because her ex-fiancé, Nick Viall, will serve as a groomsman. Haibon later told Us that he and the special education teacher “talked about” the situation and cleared the air. “If there’s any point in my life to be selfish, I think I’m allowed to be selfish about the wedding,” he explained in June 2019. “It’s, like, it’s all supposed to be positive.”