Weddings Nick Viall, Kaitlyn Bristowe, More Bachelor Nation Stars Attend Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s Wedding: Photos By Kathy Campbell August 11, 2019 Courtesy Evan Bass/Instagram 15 16 / 15 Lucky Guy He later posted an update, writing, “There are some cute brides people for nick.” Back to top More News The Best Weight Loss Program, Especially for Those Who Have Tried It All These $22 Skinny Jeans Are a No. 1 Bestseller on Amazon These Bestselling Wedge Booties Are Available in Pretty Colors More News