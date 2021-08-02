Pics

Ashley Judd Is Walking Again Nearly 6 Months After Shattering Leg in Africa

By
Ashley Judd Is Walking Again 6 Months After Shattering Leg
 Courtesy Ashley Judd/Instagram
5
4 / 5
podcast
Gummy_Ad_71621_600x338

Stretch It Out

In one photo, she stretched out her legs upside down.

Back to top