Pics Ashley Judd Is Walking Again Nearly 6 Months After Shattering Leg in Africa By Emily Longeretta August 2, 2021 Courtesy Ashley Judd/Instagram 5 1 / 5 That View Judd walked through the greenery. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted in Hollywood for the 1st Time in Years: Photos How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News