Ashley Olsen's Dating History: Jared Leto, Lance Armstrong and More

Dax Shepard

The Parenthood alum revealed during a February 2022 episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast that he and Ashley dated more than a decade prior. “I dated Ashley Olsen. And she’s just the most wonderful person. She’s fantastic,” Shepard said, adding that the pair were together when Ashley was launching The Row with her sister. “When we were dating, it was when she was putting all her energy and focus into launching that in a big way. So, I was able to see her meet with design teams and, like, run her s–t and she handled her [business], and it’s very impressive,” he said, describing Ashley as being “super funny, and sarcastic and intelligent.”