May 7, 2003

In the Season 5 episode “Immigrant Song,” Michel Kelso (Kutcher) tries to win back Jackie Burkhart (Kunis). The actress, who shared her first kiss with Kutcher on That ’70s Show, confessed on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno in June 2012 that she lied about her age to producers to get the part of Jackie. “Legally I was 14, but I told them I was a little bit older,” she said. “I told them I was gonna be 18, which is not technically a lie, cause at one point . . . I was gonna be 18.”