January 24, 2013

After celebrating the holidays together in Kutcher’s hometown of Iowa, the couple was still going strong in January! The pair stepped out together for a coffee run in L.A.’s Studio City neighborhood. “Listen, in five years I do hope to have a family, and, you know, who knows?” Kunis told the August issue of Interview magazine. “I’ve always been a big proponent of not working for the sake of working, because I don’t want to work for the rest of my life — I want to live.”