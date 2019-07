April 26, 2014

Round two! The couple slow-danced during their second day out at the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, Calif. “The best day of my life so far was the proposal. I cried. I was a mess,” Kunis later said in the July 2014 issue of Marie Claire. “I love being pregnant,” she added. “Two people are allowed in my delivery room. My doctor and my significant other.”