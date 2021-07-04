April 29, 2021

Kunis revealed that Kutcher asks her opinion on which companies he should invest in, but she has given him some bad advice in the past, including to not put their money in Bitcoin or Uber. “This happens nightly. The sad part is it happens probably too often,” she explained on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “The best part about him is he’s really smart about including me in everything and making sure I’m aware of everything that’s happening. He’s also really smart at knowing sometimes you shouldn’t listen to your wife.”