December 12, 2014

Kutcher gushed over Kunis’ parenting skills during a December 2014 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “The most amazing thing about having a baby is my partner, Mila,” he raved. “She’s the greatest mom, I can’t even. I go to work every day and I come home and she’s, like, perfect. And it just seems like everything went amazing. And I know that something probably didn’t go amazing, but she never tells … it’s unbelievable. She’s incredible.”