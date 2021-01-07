February 1, 2021

Kutcher joked about Kunis was “cheating” on him as she watched Netflix’s Bridgerton, a series that features very steamy sex scenes. “I stayed up until midnight. I was, like, what’s happening in the show?” she recalled on the Today show. “He’s dead asleep and wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode. He literally goes like this: ‘Are you watching a porno?’ He was so confused about what was happening.”

The entrepreneur remembered being caught off guard, adding, “I didn’t know what was going on. I’m like, ‘Is there someone else in the bed?’ It was terrifying. You are cheating on me with this show.”