February 2019

Kunis proved that love should be fun when she recalled a hilarious Valentine’s Day present gone wrong from her husband. “It’s the thought that counts, guys, and it was such a beautiful thought,” the Bad Moms actress told Ellen DeGeneres about Kutcher’s idea to get her two love birds as a pet for the holiday. “I guess [Ashton] called a Petco-like store, and they were like, ‘Yes, come in, we have lover birds,’ and so he walked in and they were like, ’These are love birds,’” Kunis explained, noting that it wasn’t until they went in to get the animal’s nails cut they were informed what type of bird they actually were. “So now we have really beautiful two little Parakeets and one is, like, teal and one is blue. But they’re not love birds.”