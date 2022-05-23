January 31, 2022

The actor snooped on his wife as Dry January came to a close, catching her ending her month without alcohol a little ahead of schedule. “It’s still Dry January, and Mila and I have been doing Dry January. And I think she’s breaking Dry January right now,” he teased in an Instagram video as he walked over to where Kunis was putting together a cocktail.

The Black Swan star defended her drink, joking, “I work off of the lunar calendar, so it’s Wet February for me right now. Don’t worry about it.”