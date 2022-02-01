July 15, 2021

Kutcher revealed that his wife convinced him to sell the ticket he had purchased for a trip to space aboard Richard Branson‘s Virgin Galactic aircraft. “When I got married and had kids, my wife encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children,” he explained. “I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight. At some point, I’m going to space.” The actor bought the ticket in 2012, before either of his children were born.