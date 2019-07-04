July 30, 2018

Their honeymoon wasn’t as picture perfect as it looked. The Spy Who Dumped Me star relived her disastrous RV trip with Kutcher and his parents while appearing on The Tonight Show. “Eight hours into our RV trip … our air conditioner breaks in Bakersfield in 110 degree weather,” she explained. “We almost died on the side of the road when Apple Maps took us on a road … It was a fire road on the side of a mountain. We all had to jump out of the vehicle and walk like, three miles while my father-in-law drove the van and Ashton navigated him over massive boulders because there had just been a massive flood. Guys, this was like, day two.”