May 18, 2021

The couple showed off their Los Angeles farmhouse on the June 2021 cover of Architectural Digest. “We wanted a home, not an estate,” she said of their L.A. abode called KuKu Farms. “Building a house from the ground up is no small thing. This was either going to make us or break us.”

Kunis, who was pregnant with Wyatt when they began the renovations, added, “When we’re in our home, the world just makes sense.”