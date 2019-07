October 24, 2017

Kunis came clean about her husband’s lack of irritating habits. “I can give you an honest answer, and this is going to be the opposite of what you will want to hear, but my husband does not annoy me,” she told E! News. “He doesn’t. He really doesn’t. I don’t know if this happens later, we’ve only been married a handful of years, you know, it’s very much in the honeymoon phase. We still really love and like each other daily.”