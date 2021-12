January Jones

The Iowa native and the Mad Men alum dated from 1998 to 2001. “[He] was not supportive of my acting,” she told GQ in 2009 of an unnamed ex, though the writer of the profile claimed she was referring to Kutcher. “He was like, ‘I don’t think you’re going to be good at this.’ So, f–k you! He only has nice things to say now — if anything, I should thank him. Because the minute you tell me I can’t do something, that’s when I’m most motivated.”