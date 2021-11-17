Ashton Kutcher’s Dating History: Mila Kunis, Demi Moore and More

Brittany Murphy

The Just Married costars began dating months after wrapping the film. They fueled engagement rumors in 2003 when they wore matching rings, but they ultimately ended their relationship after five months. Kutcher remembered Murphy after she died of pneumonia in December 2009 at age 32.

“She was like the person who walked in the room and she was always the first person to dance,” he said on Nightline in May 2010. “You know when you go to a party and everybody is standing around, and the music is going — and you know sooner or later everyone is going to dance. She was always the first person to dance. And I just try to connect to that and celebrate who she was and how she was and not make sense of it ‘cause there is no sense of making sense of it.”