Sara Leal

The administrative assistant claimed to Us Weekly that Kutcher slept with her after an all-night party in his suite at San Diego’s Hard Rock Hotel in September 2011 — on the same night as his six-year anniversary with Moore. “He just came up and kissed me,” she alleged.

The Striptease star addressed the What Happens in Vegas actor’s alleged infidelity in her 2019 book, claiming that he “admitted it right away.”