Ashton Kutcher’s Dating History: Mila Kunis, Demi Moore and More

Ashley Ellerin

Kutcher was seeing the 22-year-old fashion student when she was murdered in February 2001. He testified in May 2019 that he “was trying to take her on a date” to a Grammys afterparty, but when he never heard back from her and she did not answer the door at her house, he assumed he arrived “too late and she [had already] left.” Ellerin’s roommate found her body the next morning. Michael Gargiulo, a.k.a. the “Hollywood Ripper,” was found guilty of her murder in August 2019 and sentenced to death in July 2021.