All in the Name of ‘Jobs’

Kutcher revealed in January 2013 that he was hospitalized for two days after adapting a “fruitarian” diet while playing Apple Inc. founder Steve Jobs in Jobs. Kunis later explained that her husband was “downplaying” how serious the hospitalization was.

“He was dumb. He also only ate grapes at one point. It’s so stupid,” the Bad Moms actress said during an October 2021 episode of “Hot Ones” when speaking of Kutcher’s movie diet. “We ended up in the hospital, twice, with pancreatitis. So, fact check, yes, it was really dumb.”