Finding His Way on ‘The Ranch’

The actor reconnected with That ‘70s Show costar Danny Masterson in 2016 for Netflix’s The Ranch. Kutcher played Cole Bennett and served as an executive producer on the project until its end in 2020.

Masterson, for his part, was fired from the series in December 2017 after being accused of rape by multiple women. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges in January 2021 and is set to go on trial in August 2022.