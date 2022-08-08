Life-Threatening Disorder

“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium,” Kutcher said in an August 2022 sneak peek of his Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge appearance. “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone. Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.’”

The actor explained that after suffering the rare autoimmune disorder he is “lucky to be alive.”