Memoir Revelations

Moore claimed in her 2019 memoir, Inside Out, that threesomes with Kutcher contributed to their 2011 split. The G.I. Jane actress alleged that when she confronted Kutcher about cheating on her amid their marriage he tried to “deflect blame” and point to their past threesomes as the catalyst to his infidelity. She also detailed her 2003 miscarriage with the Cheaper by the Dozen actor’s baby. (Moore revealed that she was six months pregnant with a baby girl when she lost the baby.)

Kutcher seemingly commented on the book’s claims, tweeting in September 2019. “I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it. ❤️.”