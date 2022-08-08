Murder Trial

In May 2019, the Texas Rangers actor testified in the trial of suspected serial killer Michael Gargiulo. Gargiulo was accused of killing Kutcher’s friend Ashley Ellerin in 2001 on the night that the Numbnuts producer was supposed to take Ellerin to a post-Grammy party in Hollywood. Kutcher testified that he was “running late” that evening to pick her up and when he arrived at her home she didn’t answer the door.

He recalled looking through a back window and seeing what he thought was “red wine spilled on the carpet” before leaving the property. “I figured I screwed up by showing up too late and she [had already] left,” Kutcher explained. Gargiulo was convicted in 2019 of two counts of murder — including that of Ellerin — and one count of attempted murder. He was sentenced to death in 2021.