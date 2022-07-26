Justin Bobby Brescia

Patridge and Brescia’s on-off relationship was one of the main focal points of The Hills, so fans will be happy to know that the two are somewhat still in touch.

“Justin and I, we’re friendly, you know? We don’t hang out all the time, but we check in on each other from time to time,” she told Us. “I will always have love for him. He feels the same way. And we were a huge part of each other in our lives for a long time. So I think there will always be that friendly, caring [attitude], whatever it is.”