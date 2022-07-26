Ryan Cabrera

The “On the Way Down” artist split from the Hills alum after they debated their romance on the show. “Ryan and I, our relationship was so fun and positive and upbeat. And I feel like once we brought it onto the show, it kind of changed everything and put a lot of pressure,” the Choices author revealed, noting that “there’s no crossing the line” due to Cabrera’s marriage to Bliss. “Ryan has been such a big part of my life for so long that I feel like will always be friendly, but we both respect each other.”