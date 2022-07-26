Chris Pine

During her trip to Las Vegas, Patridge also had a chance meeting with Pine. “Shortly after [we met], we went on a date, and Chris picked me up in his cool, old beaten-up car, which I kind of loved,” she wrote in Choices, recalling how the Don’t Worry Darling actor called her “really beautiful” at the time.

According to Patridge, the twosome couldn’t make it work because of her association with reality TV. “We really liked each other. We talked and stayed in touch a little after we stopped seeing each other. I have nothing but fond memories of Chris,” she detailed in the memoir. “He was truly one of the most normal people I’ve ever met in L.A. — and I mean that as the highest compliment.”